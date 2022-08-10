Detroit Tigers fire GM Al Avila

According to the Detroit Tigers, Executive Vice President and General Manager Al Avila has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

This was Avila’s seventh season as GM of the Tigers.

“Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked his for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization,” said Christopher Ilitch, Detroit Tigers Chairman and CEO. “Al’s loyalty and dedication has served as an example to all during his time as a leader in our baseball operations department.”

“I will oversee the search process for our next baseball operations leader, in collaboration with several members of our baseball and business operations executive teams.

“I want to re-establish our momentum and progress towards building a winning team and I am driven to find a talented executive to help us do that. They’ll be entering an organization with many foundational elements in place and an exciting path forward. Tigers fans deserve winning teams, and I’m highly focused and committed to deliver that to the people of Detroit and Michigan. With new baseball operations leadership will come a fresh perspective toward evolving our roster and maximizing our talent to reach our objectives. To be clear, our goals are to build a team that wins on a sustainable basis, qualifies for the playoffs, and ultimately wins a World Series.”

Al Avila’s statement after being fired by Detroit Tigers

“For nearly 22 years, I have given my heart and soul to this franchise, and I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Ilitch, along with Chris, for the opportunity and treating me and my family as their own,” said Avila. ” We’ve celebrated successes and enjoyed great moments, and I’m proud to have worked with so many talented people in baseball operations and throughout the organization. I’ll cherish the friendships and the successes we all celebrated together. To Tigers fans, you’re the best and you deserve a winner. I wish the results could have been better this season but I know there is a lot to look forward to in the coming years. God Bless everyone.”

The Detroit Tigers today announced they have parted ways with Executive Vice President and General Manager Al Avila, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/i8f6guLNXa — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 10, 2022

Please enable JavaScript Its time for the Detroit Tigers to see what they have for 2023

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

