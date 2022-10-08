Detroit Tigers fire Scott Pleis after 15 seasons

It was a rough season for the Detroit Tigers and the changes have already been rolling in as the franchise looks to turn things around as soon as the 2023 season.

On Saturday, news broke that the Tigers have decided to move on from Scott Pleis.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers have decided to part ways with amateur scouting director Scott Pleis after his 15 seasons with the organization.

Amateur scouting director Scott Pleis was fired after 15 seasons with the organization, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press. An email was sent to members of the scouting department Friday morning. The Tigers would not confirm or deny this report. Via Evan Petzold – Detroit Free Press

The 2022 season was Pleis’ 12th as the Tigers’ amateur scouting director.

The Tigers have a new President of Baseball Operations

On Aug. 10, Tigers Owner Chris Ilitch announced that Al Avila had been fired just over a month later, it was announced that Scott Harris had been hired as the new President of Baseball Operations.