Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers have the first opportunity to add to their roster

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Having the worst record in the majors last season can have it’s benefits.

The Detroit Tigers will have the chance to add to their team first out of anyone through the waiver wire thanks to last year’s record.

It won’t be too long before teams begin trimming their rosters to get down to the 26-man limit. You can bet that the Tigers will be paying attention to certain players that other squads choose not to have on their rosters that could potentially help their own.

A waiver-wire pickup likely wouldn’t cost the team much, either.

Opening Day is right around the corner, and all teams are slowly but surely beginning to take shape.

