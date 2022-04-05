Detroit Tigers forced to cancel Spring Training matchup vs. Orioles

According to the Detroit Tigers, they and the Baltimore Orioles have decided to cancel tomorrow’s scheduled Spring Training game in Lakeland due to lack of available pitching as each team finishes spring camp.
Up next, Opening Day!!!
After discussions between the Tigers and Orioles, the two teams have decided to cancel tomorrow’s scheduled Spring Training game in Lakeland due to lack of available pitching as each team finishes spring camp. pic.twitter.com/dq2Wc2938Y
— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 5, 2022
