The Detroit Tigers made a pair of notable additions to their roster on Friday afternoon, while also parting with two players on their 40-man roster. The organization announced that it has agreed to one-year major league contracts with right-handed pitcher Luis Gil and infielder Ha-Seong Kim.

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To make room for the two newcomers, the Tigers designated right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske and infielder Tsung-Che Cheng for assignment. Detroit’s 40-man roster remains at capacity following the moves.

The Tigers have agreed to terms on one-year major league contracts with right-handed pitcher Luis Gil and infielder Ha-Seong Kim.



To make room for both players on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske and infielder Tsung-Che Cheng have been designated for… — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) November 27, 2026

Detroit Tigers Make Two Free-Agent Signings Official

Both signings had previously been reported, with Gil agreeing to a one-year contract on Sunday and Kim reaching an agreement with Detroit on Tuesday. Friday’s announcement from Tigers PR makes both additions official.

Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, gives the Tigers another potential starting pitching option after an injury-plagued 2026 campaign with the New York Yankees. Kim, who reportedly agreed to a $5 million contract, is a former Gold Glove winner who provides Detroit with additional defensive versatility in the infield.

Beau Brieske’s Future With Detroit Is Uncertain

Perhaps the most notable development from Friday’s announcement is the decision to designate Brieske for assignment. The Tigers had previously tendered him a contract for the 2027 season, but the organization’s recent additions made roster spots increasingly difficult to come by.

Detroit can now trade Brieske and Cheng or place them on waivers. Neither player is guaranteed to leave the organization, but both have officially been removed from the 40-man roster.

With Scott Harris continuing to reshape the roster this offseason, Friday’s moves may not be the last involving some familiar faces.