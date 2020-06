Well, the 2020 MLB Draft is in the book for the Detroit Tigers and they used each of their six picks on position players.

Here is a look at the players the Tigers selected in each round. (Please click on each player to see the scouting report from MLB.com)

Round 1 – Spencer Torkelson (3B)

Round 2 – Dillon Dingler (C)

CBB – Danny Cabrera (OF)

Round 3 – Trei Cruz (SS)

Round 4 – Gage Workman (3B)

Round 5 – Colt Keith (3B)