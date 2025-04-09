Detroit Tigers’ Furious 9th-Inning Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Yankees

The Detroit Tigers nearly pulled off a thrilling ninth-inning comeback against the New York Yankees, but the rally fell just short in a 4-3 defeat at Comerica Park. Jack Flaherty delivered a strong start in the loss.

The Detroit Tigers made it interesting late, but a furious ninth-inning rally fell just short as they dropped the series finale to the New York Yankees, 4-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Flaherty Dazzles, Offense Comes Alive Too Late

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty delivered another strong outing for the Tigers, tossing 5.1 innings of scoreless ball with nine strikeouts and just three hits. Unfortunately, Detroit’s bullpen couldn’t hold off the Yankees in the late innings. Tyler Holton took the loss after allowing two runs, including a two-run homer to Ben Rice in the seventh inning.

Down 4-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Tigers finally found life.

Spencer Torkelson scored on a wild pitch.

scored on a wild pitch. Zach McKinstry ripped a clutch two-run single to bring Detroit within one.

With the tying run in scoring position, Tigers fans were on the edge of their seats, but the comeback fizzled as Justyn-Henry Malloy popped out to second base for the final out of the game.

Bats Go Cold Until It Mattered Most

Detroit’s offense was quiet through the first eight innings, stifled by Yankees starter Max Fried, who dominated with seven shutout innings and 11 strikeouts. Despite being held scoreless until the ninth, the Tigers actually outhit the Yankees, 8-7, with McKinstry and Dillon Dingler each collecting two hits.

But it was too little, too late.

What’s Next

The loss drops the Tigers to 7-5 on the season and snaps a five-game winning streak. They’ll look to regroup with a fresh series this weekend in Minnesota against the Twins.