Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera announces huge donation to Detroit community

During this difficult time as we are all dealing with the fallout from COVID-19, many are doing their part to help out their fellow neighbors and their community.

On Thursday, Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera and his wife Rosangel announced that they have partnered up with the Detroit Tigers Foundation to make a donation of $250,000 to the Detroit community. The focus of the donation will be to assist with meals for children, technology for students, affordable childcare, and protective facemasks for families.

