41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera announces huge donation to Detroit community

Related Articles

Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Detroit Tigers’ Cecil Fielder launches home run out of Milwaukee County Stadium (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Tigers first baseman Cecil Fielder was nicknamed "Big Daddy" for a reason - he hit some pretty big home runs! On September 14,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire chugs beer during virtual Happy Hour (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers hosted a virtual "happy hour" with Fox Sports Detroit host Matt Shepherd along with Hall of Famers Alan Tramell and Jack...
Read more

During this difficult time as we are all dealing with the fallout from COVID-19, many are doing their part to help out their fellow neighbors and their community.

On Thursday, Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera and his wife Rosangel announced that they have partnered up with the Detroit Tigers Foundation to make a donation of $250,000 to the Detroit community. The focus of the donation will be to assist with meals for children, technology for students, affordable childcare, and protective facemasks for families.

Way to go, Miggy!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleReport: LeBron James got NFL contract offer in 2011

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!