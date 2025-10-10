Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Do-Or-Die Game 5 vs. Mariners

The Detroit Tigers are staring down a win-or-go-home situation tonight as they face the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of the American League Division Series. Manager A.J. Hinch has released his lineup, and it’s loaded with familiar names ready to keep the season alive.

Tigers Starting Lineup — Game 5 at Seattle

Kerry Carpenter (RF) Gleyber Torres (2B) Riley Greene (LF) Spencer Torkelson (1B) Colt Keith (DH) Zach McKinstry (3B) Dillon Dingler (C) Parker Meadows (CF) Javier Báez (SS)

Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal (LHP)

What to Watch For

The Tigers are handing the ball to their ace, Tarik Skubal, who’s been lights-out this postseason. In two playoff starts, the left-hander has posted a 1.84 ERA with 23 strikeouts across 14.2 innings, pure dominance when it mattered most.

Offensively, Javier Báez has quietly been Detroit’s most consistent bat in October, hitting .346 with a team-leading five RBIs. Meanwhile, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson have provided key pop in the middle of the order, each contributing timely hits throughout the series.

The pressure will be on Kerry Carpenter and Gleyber Torres to set the tone early against a Mariners pitching staff that’s been stingy at home.

The Bottom Line

This is it, one game to decide who moves on to the ALCS. The Tigers have battled through ups and downs all postseason, and with their ace on the mound and a balanced lineup ready to go, Detroit believes it can finish the job.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:07 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.