Detroit Tigers game in Philadelphia postponed due to poor air quality

The Detroit Tigers became the latest Major League Baseball team to be affected by negative air quality negatively, thanks to the Canadian wildfires in Quebec, as their scheduled game tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park has been officially postponed.

Canadian Wild Fires have caused the cancellation of several MLB games

Due to ongoing Canadian wildfires that have sent smoke billowing toward the Northeastern United States, several teams have seen postponements, including the New York Yankees.

“These postponements were determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and all of the impacted clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in both cities,” the league said in an announcement.

Meanwhile, minor-league games have been postponed in Scranton-Wilkes Barre and Syracuse.

The Tigers and Phillies will play Thursday

Tonight's game has been postponed to 6:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.

“Tonight's game between the Phillies and the Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled due to the air quality in the Philadelphia area,” the official statement from the Phillies read. “The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 PM. Tickets from tonight's game will be valid for the game Thursday. All gates will open at 4:35 PM.”

Thursday's game will feature Philadelphia right-hander Zack Wheeler (4-4, 4.33 ERA) on the mound for the host Phillies against Detroit right-hander Reese Olson in his second career MLB start (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

Wrapping It Up: The Canadian wildfires have caused a major issue

The smoke is causing a potentially dangerous situation for individuals with respiratory issues in addition to the postponements across sports leagues.

We hope that the situation can soon get under control, not only for sports to resume but for the overall health and safety of all those affected.