Detroit Tigers: Garrett Hill is having an incredible August

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Garrett Hill has been called upon to step up big time. Since the month of August has begun, he has turned things up a notch and been an unreal piece of the team’s rotation. When you think about what this rotation has accomplished, it is mind-blowing.

The cross-pollination of arms from should-be Toledo Mud Hens pitchers who get mixed into the big league rotation this season has been abundant. The Detroit Tigers have seen so many pitchers filter into the rotation with all of the injuries; one of those players is Garrett Hill.

The former 26th-round selection out of San Diego State’s NCAA program has been churning out solid performances in the month of August. It’s been a three-start stretch for Hill, who has yet to allow more than one earned run. While one of the starts, he was charged with three runs, only one was earned.

The bottom line is that he has kept the Tigers in games and been a model of efficiency on the mound for the team in recent starts. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the performances he has turned in with time left in the month and plenty of starts left in the season.

Detroit Tigers starter Garrett Hill is pumping out quality starts.

Overall, Hill has been called upon to be a centerpiece in the team’s rotation, given all of the injuries. He’s made all of eight starts in total this season, totaling 42.2 innings pitched. He’s managed a 4.22 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP with 21 strikeouts to his name.

Hill really turned things on once August came around. He’s made three starts totaling 16.2 innings pitched, managing a 1.62 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP. He punched out ten strikeouts over the three starts as well. It’s been three starts of solid performance for Hill.

He has dominated the Cleveland Guardians twice now, going out and doing his thing and turning in an outstanding performance. Hill will not go out there and blow it by hitters left and right. But he’s been throwing strikes, pitching to weak contact, and having a lot of success.

The Tigers have to be thrilled with Hill. They needed him to step up in the wake of more injuries back in late July, but with continued injuries and Tarik Skubal heading to the Injured List, Hill’s success just means more. He may not be here for the long haul as a huge rotation piece.

But if Hill keeps piecing together strong starts and churning out quality outings, there will be a reason to bring him back in 2023 as a mid-range starter. There’s no reason to think that he cannot be a back-of-the-rotation piece if he is going to be efficient.

He’s still a few steps away from being in that category, but the stellar month of August gives fans something to be excited about. He’s been solid.

