fb
Monday, October 7, 2024
HomeDetroit TigersDetroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
6

Monday's ALDS Game 2 between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians took a controversial turn in the Top of the 8th inning, leaving Tigers fans in disbelief. With two outs and a runner on second base, Wenceel Pérez stepped up to the plate, facing none other than Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase — widely considered one of the best in baseball. It was a crucial moment, as a base hit could have given the Tigers a pivotal 1-0 lead. But instead, the Tigers got absolutely SCREWED by a questionable call.

With the count in Pérez's favor, he made solid contact, sending the ball to left field where Steven Kwan attempted a spectacular diving catch. To the naked eye, the play appeared to be extremely close, but as the replay showed, the ball clearly hit the grass before Kwan secured it, which should have resulted in a base hit and a potential lead for the Tigers. However, the umpires ruled it a catch on the field, ending the inning with no runs scored.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch immediately challenged the play, and after an official review, the ruling on the field was inexplicably upheld. Pérez was called out, and the inning was over, squandering the Tigers' chance to break the scoreless tie in what was a critical moment of the game.

The decision left Tigers players, coaches, and fans stunned and frustrated as it was evident from the replay that the ball touched the ground. As it stands, the score remains locked at 0-0 heading into the ninth inning, with tensions high and everything on the line for both teams.

LET'S GO TIGERS! Let's hope Detroit can overcome this setback and find a way to pull off the win!

Previous article
Dan Campbell Gives Somber Update On Derrick Barnes
Next article
Kerry Carpenter Hits MASSIVE BOMB To Give Tigers Lead vs. Guardians [Video]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Turd Ferguson on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Jdjdn on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Lance Ellison on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Johnny D Petty on Detroit Lions Could Catch ANOTHER Break vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight
rdf on Detroit Lions’ Practice Takes a Wild Turn—Terrion Arnold’s Injury Details

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions