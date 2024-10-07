Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]

Monday's ALDS Game 2 between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians took a controversial turn in the Top of the 8th inning, leaving Tigers fans in disbelief. With two outs and a runner on second base, Wenceel Pérez stepped up to the plate, facing none other than Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase — widely considered one of the best in baseball. It was a crucial moment, as a base hit could have given the Tigers a pivotal 1-0 lead. But instead, the Tigers got absolutely SCREWED by a questionable call.

With the count in Pérez's favor, he made solid contact, sending the ball to left field where Steven Kwan attempted a spectacular diving catch. To the naked eye, the play appeared to be extremely close, but as the replay showed, the ball clearly hit the grass before Kwan secured it, which should have resulted in a base hit and a potential lead for the Tigers. However, the umpires ruled it a catch on the field, ending the inning with no runs scored.

Sure looks like a bounce to me pic.twitter.com/YQg1wcBMOk — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) October 7, 2024

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch immediately challenged the play, and after an official review, the ruling on the field was inexplicably upheld. Pérez was called out, and the inning was over, squandering the Tigers' chance to break the scoreless tie in what was a critical moment of the game.

The decision left Tigers players, coaches, and fans stunned and frustrated as it was evident from the replay that the ball touched the ground. As it stands, the score remains locked at 0-0 heading into the ninth inning, with tensions high and everything on the line for both teams.

LET'S GO TIGERS! Let's hope Detroit can overcome this setback and find a way to pull off the win!