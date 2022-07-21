Detroit Tigers get bad news regarding SP Beau Brieske.

When it comes to the 2022 Detroit Tigers, the phrase ‘Let the good times roll’ does not apply.

In fact, in all of the years I have been following the Tigers baseball club, I cannot remember a year where they have had so many injuries to their starting pitchers.

Well, on Thursday, prior to Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics, the Tigers announced that Brieske has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm soreness. Believe it or not, Brieske is currently No. 2 on the Tigers in terms of innings pitched this season, trailing only SP Tarik Skubal.

Though the Tigers were already planning to limit the innings of work for Brieske, it is never good when a pitcher hit the IL with forearm soreness.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have reinstated RHP Jose Cisnero from the bereavement list.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves: *Placed RHP Beau Brieske on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 18, with right forearm soreness

A.J. Hinch loves competitive nature of Beau Brieske

Here is what Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had to say about Beau Brieske back in May.

“I just love that he’s into the competition,” manager AJ Hinch said. “It looks like he takes the competition personally between him and the hitter. That’s a throw-back approach. You know, he’s got good spin rates but I never hear him talking about spin. He’s got four pitches but he still talks about executing to the right part of the strike zone and he’s not obsessed with percentage of usage.

“He’s got some new-school and some old-school. But when he gets the ball in his hand, he’s got that competitive it-factor. I’m just going to give you my best stuff and if my best stuff is good enough, great. If not, I will work on being better.”

