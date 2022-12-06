Detroit Tigers get lucky in 2023 MLB Draft Lottery

Just moments ago, the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery took place, and we now know where the Detroit Tigers will be picking in the 2023 MLB Draft. Heading into the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery, the Tigers had the sixth-best chance to land the No. 1 overall pick with a 7.5% chance. The Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, and Pittsburgh Pirates had the best chance, with a 16.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

Where will the Detroit Tigers pick in the 2023 MLB Draft?

Just moments ago, the Tigers learned where they will be picking in the 2023 MLB Draft, and they will have the No. 3 overall pick in the first round.

We have a long time to wait until the 2023 MLB Draft, but we now know where the Tigers will be picking.

The Pittsburgh Pirates landed the No. 1 overall pick, while the Washington Nationals will pick No. 3.

Here is the full order:

1. Pirates (1)

2. Nationals (1)

3. Tigers (6)

4. Rangers (7)

5. Twins (13)

6. A’s (1)

7. Reds (4)

8. Royals (5)

9. Rockies (8)

10. Marlins (9)

11. Angels (10)

12. D-backs (11)

13. Cubs (12)

14. Red Sox (14)

15. White Sox (15)

16. Giants (16)

17. Orioles (17)

18. Brewers (18)