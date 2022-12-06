Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers get lucky in 2023 MLB Draft Lottery

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read

Just moments ago, the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery took place, and we now know where the Detroit Tigers will be picking in the 2023 MLB Draft. Heading into the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery, the Tigers had the sixth-best chance to land the No. 1 overall pick with a 7.5% chance. The Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, and Pittsburgh Pirates had the best chance, with a 16.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

This week's hottest stories
From the unemployment line to Holly...
Detroit Tigers 2023 MLB Draft

Where will the Detroit Tigers pick in the 2023 MLB Draft?

Just moments ago, the Tigers learned where they will be picking in the 2023 MLB Draft, and they will have the No. 3 overall pick in the first round.

We have a long time to wait until the 2023 MLB Draft, but we now know where the Tigers will be picking.

Featured Videos

The Pittsburgh Pirates landed the No. 1 overall pick, while the Washington Nationals will pick No. 3.

Here is the full order:

1. Pirates (1)
2. Nationals (1)
3. Tigers (6)
4. Rangers (7)
5. Twins (13)
6. A’s (1)
7. Reds (4)
8. Royals (5)
9. Rockies (8)
10. Marlins (9)
11. Angels (10)
12. D-backs (11)
13. Cubs (12)
14. Red Sox (14)
15. White Sox (15)
16. Giants (16)
17. Orioles (17)
18. Brewers (18)

Detroit Tigers

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Tigers Brenan Hanifee Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Tigers 2023 MLB Draft
Detroit Tigers get lucky in 2023 MLB Draft Lottery
Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Tigers Brenan Hanifee
Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee
Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, TV, radio, game info
Detroit Red Wings Notes
Dan Campbell Aaron Glenn Jameson Williams
Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?