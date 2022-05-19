Detroit Tigers get more bad news regarding SP Matt Manning

This is starting to become almost unbelievable.

On Thursday, Detroit Tigers SP Matt Manning made a rehab start with the Toledo Mud Hens but he was forced to leave the start early with an apparent injury.

According to Jason Beck, Manning pitched two scoreless innings, giving up just two hits, but he walked three batters and walked another before being pulled from the game.

This is obviously awful news for the Tigers as four of their five initial starting pitchers have landed on the Injured List, including Eduardo Rodriguez, who is on the list following an injury he suffered on Wednesday.

Matt Manning left his rehab start today in third inning with an apparent injury, according to @MudHens radio broadcast. He tossed two scoreless innings on two hits, but walked three batters and hit another before being pulled. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 19, 2022

Let’s hope this turns out to be nothing at all but it sure sounds like Manning may have just suffered a setback.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

