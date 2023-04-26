Detroit Tigers get some great news regarding Tarik Skubal

Yesterday it was announced that Detroit Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal will begin throwing a bullpen later this week as he looks to make progress in his return back to the team after surgery on his flexor tendon. The progression for him to return to the Tigers rotation will be a few bullpens, live batting practice, and rehab starts in the minors.

Tarik Skubal to begin throwing soon

Skubal was placed on the 60-day injured list at the beginning of the season so he is not eligible to return to the team until the end of May. The news of Skubal throwing is important to the Tigers as he was one of the best starting pitchers in the Tigers' rotation last season.

“I think there is definitely some sort of isolation where you feel like you're not part of the team, when really, you are part of the team, that way, when you transition back and you're healthy, it's flawless and you're with the guys. It's not that weird, ‘Hey, I haven't seen you in two months.' It'll be good.” – Tarik Skubal said April 14, comparing rehabbing in Lakeland to rehabbing in Detroit. - Advertisement -

Tarik Skubal by the numbers

Skubal made 21 starts for the Tigers, throwing 117.2 innings with a 3.52 ERA; he walked 32 batters and struck out 117. Before Skubal's injury, he made three scoreless starts and then on August 17th, he was shut down for the season. Skuabal in his three-year career has made 57 starts and 60 appearances for the Tigers going 16-24 with a 4.15 ERA in 299 career innings pitched.

The bottom line: Skubal is on the right track

There is no timetable for Skubal on when he could start making rehab appearances in the minors but he has been rehabbing in Detroit instead of at TigerTown in Lakeland FL, he is under the care of physical therapist Duncan Evans. and this news is a step in the right direction for the left-handed pitcher. His return will be a very nice addition to the Tigers organization as they continue to scuffle through the opening months of the 2023 season. Don't expect Skubal to be lights out immediately, but getting him innings under his belt this season bodes well fro 2024 and beyond.