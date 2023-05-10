Detroit Tigers give injury update on Casey Mize, 5 other pitchers

The Detroit Tigers have provided updates on the health of six pitchers on their roster. Right-hander Beau Brieske suffered a right ulnar nerve entrapment during spring training and has been cleared to throw again after experiencing a setback. Left-hander Tarik Skubal, who suffered a left elbow strain, completed his third bullpen and is expected to start a rehab assignment soon. Right-hander Casey Mize has advanced from playing catch three times per week to four times per week, while right-hander Matt Manning continues to progress through his throwing program. Right-hander Freddy Pacheco, who suffered a right elbow sprain, threw his second bullpen session and could be a big addition to the Tigers' bullpen if he stays healthy. Finally, right-hander Trey Wingenter, who has a right biceps strain, is awaiting clearance to resume a throwing progression after being re-evaluated at the end of the week.

Bottom Line – Tigers' Pitching Staff on the Road to Recovery

As a fan of the Tigers, it is a real bummer to see Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Matt Manning on the injured list. That being said, all of the Tigers' pitchers who are currently out with an injury are making progress, and they will eventually get to the point where they can resume their MLB careers.