Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila confident there will be a 2020 season (VIDEO)

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila hasn’t exactly been first on the Christmas card list of fans of Motor City baseball of late, but nevertheless, he continues to push forward with the team he’s working to rebuild.

Earlier in the year, he expressed his belief that the team has “taken a big step” forward under his leadership, and that soon fans who fill Comerica Park will be treated to seeing a vastly improved team.

He joined WXYZ’s Brad Galli earlier today to discuss the current state of the team, as well as give his thoughts on the prospects of even playing baseball in 2020.

“Absolutely. I really do. I do have high confidence that we will. I think eventually there will be a deal to get done,” he said.

Talked with Tigers GM Al Avila about the draft, the team's rebuild, and 2020. pic.twitter.com/8IoLVYpfUz — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 8, 2020

MLB owners and players are currently mired in a standoff regarding the number of games as well as player salaries. All baseball activities were halted earlier in the year thanks to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the latest proposal, a 76 game season would be played but at the same time, players would earn less guaranteed money. MLB has also been focusing on a potential 48-game schedule.

Both the MLB and the players union have gone back and forth with rejected proposals in recent weeks.