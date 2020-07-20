Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila describes what a successful 2020 season would be

The Detroit Tigers are set to officially open the 2020 MLB season this Friday with a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds after two Spring Training games against them Wednesday and Thursday. The team has also largely decided on their 30-man roster.

GM Al Avila was interviewed today during which he covered a number of subjects, including what he believes would define a successful season for his club this year.

“If we can sneak into the playoffs because we get a good start, a good run…that would be nice to see,” he said.

Avila also described his being impressed by Riley Greene, who has shown flashes of brilliance during Summer Workouts.

“Power’s been there. The athleticism, he’s got good running speed. Obviously he’s taken a lot of pride in his defense. That total package: we’re seeing it develop,” Avila said.

He also explained what he said to pitching prospect Casey Mize, who was sent down to Toledo:

“Stay the course, keep on working hard,” he said. “He handled it well. He’s a pro. He’ll go down there and work hard and he’ll get himself ready.”