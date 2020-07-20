41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
type here...

Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila describes what a successful 2020 season would be

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Tigers are set to officially open the 2020 MLB season this Friday with a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds after two Spring Training games against them Wednesday and Thursday. The team has also largely decided on their 30-man roster.

GM Al Avila was interviewed today during which he covered a number of subjects, including what he believes would define a successful season for his club this year.

“If we can sneak into the playoffs because we get a good start, a good run…that would be nice to see,” he said.

Avila also described his being impressed by Riley Greene, who has shown flashes of brilliance during Summer Workouts.

“Power’s been there. The athleticism, he’s got good running speed. Obviously he’s taken a lot of pride in his defense. That total package: we’re seeing it develop,” Avila said.

He also explained what he said to pitching prospect Casey Mize, who was sent down to Toledo:

“Stay the course, keep on working hard,” he said. “He handled it well. He’s a pro. He’ll go down there and work hard and he’ll get himself ready.”

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Nicholas Castellanos takes shot at Detroit Tigers’ fans

Arnold Powell - 0
*Originally published on Aug. 21, 2019. During his time with the Detroit Tigers, Nicholas Castellanos slowly emerged as an above-average offensive player, while he left...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Bob Probert fights teammate Keith Primeau in practice (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Over the course of a hockey season, there are certainly intense moments both on and off the ice - even sometimes between teammates. Emotions...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila describes what a successful 2020 season would be

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers are set to officially open the 2020 MLB season this Friday with a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds after two Spring...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland praises Detroit as a sports city and discusses team’s future

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Tigers skipper Jim Leyland has a special place in the hearts of the fans of the Motor City. The third winningest manager...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Nicholas Castellanos takes shot at Detroit Tigers’ fans

Arnold Powell - 0
*Originally published on Aug. 21, 2019. During his time with the Detroit Tigers, Nicholas Castellanos slowly emerged as an above-average offensive player, while he left...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland praises Detroit as a sports city and discusses team’s future

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Tigers skipper Jim Leyland has a special place in the hearts of the fans of the Motor City. The third winningest manager...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Ex-Tiger Nick Castellanos comments on facing former team in season opener

Michael Whitaker - 0
Nick Castellanos was drafted by the Detroit Tigers 44th overall in the 2010 MLB Draft, and he proceeded to spend the first seven years...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Washington Nationals announce Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out first pitch on Opening Day

Arnold Powell - 0
Just moments ago, the Washington Nationals released a statement that is sure to make some people happy while upsetting others. In the statement, the Nationals...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.