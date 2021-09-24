Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila discusses ‘gradual build up’ of future team

According to Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila, the team’s rebuilding process is over. After those words left his mouth yesterday, fans understandably began to dream of the previous decade when the Tigers had no problem shelling out some pretty big money to attract star talent to the Motor City.

So when can they look forward to that?

“What we need to add to take us to the next step, we’ll do that this offseason,” Avila said earlier today. “We’ll start that process. I can’t tell you that it’ll all be done within one offseason, because I think it’ll be a gradual build up.”

Will Jeimer Candelario be part of the future?

Al Avila on Jeimer Candelario: "A.J. and I have talked about Jeimer many times. For sure, he's a guy that we would count on going into the future, for sure. … He's looking at those arbitration numbers, I'm sure." — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) September 24, 2021

