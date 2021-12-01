Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila hints at additional moves following Javier Báez signing

The Detroit Tigers have made significant improvements this offseason, bringing aboard the likes of LHP Eduardo Rodriguez as well as short stop Javier Báez, whom they officially signed this afternoon.

For Avila, it certainly was an exciting process to bring a player like Báez to the Motor City.

“We knew we needed a good defensive shortstop,” he said during this afternoon’s Zoom call with reporters shortly after the deal was made official.

During the recruiting process, Avila spoke with Báez in his native Spanish, and helped sell him on the rise of the Tigers that he would compare to the rise of the Chicago Cubs, with whom he won the World Series in 2016.

“By him saying that I knew, ‘OK, this guy really understands where we’re at,'” Avila said.

Of course, the team had been looking to add another arm to the rotation, and they got one in the form of Eduardo Rodriguez, who was signed in mid-November. Don’t be surprised to see some special fan souvenirs at Comerica Park next season.

“It’s good to know now we can plan on bobblehead nights for guys like Javy Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez,” Avila said.

Could there be more moves on the horizon? Based on Avila’s comment, it sure sounds like a possibility.

“There’s a few things we can do to make the team better,” he said. “Truth be told, when get off of this Zoom, we still have work to do. We’ll continue working tonight.”

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold, Cody Stavenhagen Link – –