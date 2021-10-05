Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila says he is not going to spend ‘like a drunken sailor’

The Detroit Tigers made some big strides in 2021 but if they truly want to contend for a playoff spot in 2022, they are going to add some formidable free agents, including a big bat or two.

The question is, are the Tigers willing to pony up some cash to make that happen?

On Tuesday, Tigers GM Al Avila met with the media and he said that though he is not going to ‘spend like a drunken sailor,’ he is not afraid of big contracts.

“This is not going to be spending like a drunken sailor,” Avila said. “This is going to be a very measured process.”

