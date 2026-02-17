Detroit Tigers Reveal Starting Pitcher for Grapefruit Opener

The Detroit Tigers have officially named their starting pitcher for the first game of spring training, and it’s a familiar young arm.

Right-hander Keider Montero will get the ball for the Tigers in their Grapefruit League opener on Saturday, Feb. 21, against the New York Yankees. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Montero, 25, enters spring training coming off his first extended look at the major-league level. The Venezuelan native made 20 appearances (12 starts) for Detroit in 2025, logging 90.2 innings with 72 strikeouts as the Tigers continued to evaluate his long-term role in the rotation.

Handing Montero the opening assignment is a clear early vote of confidence from the Tigers’ coaching staff, especially with Detroit using spring training to sort through rotation depth behind its established arms. While Grapefruit League results are secondary, opening-day starts often provide a glimpse into how teams plan to deploy young pitchers during the season.

For Montero, Saturday’s start represents another opportunity to build momentum — and potentially pitch his way into a more defined role as camp progresses.