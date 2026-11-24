The Detroit Tigers made another move in free agency on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly agreeing to a deal with Ha-Seong Kim, who won a Gold Glove in 2023. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported, “Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, sources tell ESPN.” The deal is not yet official, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

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Ha-Seong Kim Struggled at the Plate in 2026

Ha-Seong Kim played in 51 games with the Atlanta Braves last season. He had a .116 batting average with zero home runs and nine RBIs, along with two stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .219.

Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ha-Seong Kim Looks Like a Late-Inning Defensive Replacement

With this signing for the Tigers, Kim feels like nothing more than a player who is going to come into games as a late-game defensive replacement. He is not going to start over players like Kevin McGonigle and Hao-Yu Lee. Maybe he will get a spot start to give some players a day off.

MLB Trade Rumors sees a little more room for him. Its report says Kim would ideally return to form and get fairly regular playing time, and otherwise could be a glove-first utility player. It also notes that McGonigle split his time between shortstop and third base this year.

Other than his defense, Kim did not offer much at the plate last season. This was a very interesting signing by Detroit. Kim is 31 years old, and this is just a depth piece here.