The Detroit Tigers have some help on the way

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will look to salvage one win in their three-game set against the red-hot New York Yankees.

Prior to the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the media and he provided multiple injury updates.

Hinch started by saying that barring any setbacks, OF Austin Meadows, who has been dealing with dizzy spells, could join the Tigers this coming Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

As far as starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez goes, he could begin a rehab assignment in Toledo sometime during the upcoming week.

Hinch also noted that OF Robbie Grossman could begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday while Victor Reyes is expected to start a rehab assignment next week.

AJ Hinch said barring setbacks, Austin Meadows could join Tigers in Pittsburgh Tuesday.

–Eduardo Rodriguez could start rehab assignment in Toledo mid-week.

–Robbie Grossman could start rehab assignment Tuesday.

— Vic Reyes could start rehab assignment next week — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) June 5, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Detroit Tigers have laid an egg against the Yankees

The Tigers went into Yankee Stadium as one of the hottest teams in baseball as they had won seven of their previous nine games.

Unfortunately, the Tigers’ offense has been horrendous in their first two games against the Yankees as they have been shut out twice on a total of just four hits.

Today’s matchup features Rony Garcia (Tigers) against Jordan Montgomery (Yankees).

That game will begin at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Nation, do you think the Detroit Tigers can salvage a game against the Yankees or will Sunday be more of the same as the first two games of the series?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

