Detroit Tigers have spot starting pitcher option with Drew Hutchison

The Detroit Tigers need more flexibility for this weekend’s tilt against the Cleveland Indians, and they turned to their Triple-A affiliate in Toledo to do so.

Starter Drew Hutchinson was pulled from his start during the 2nd inning in Columbus, and is now an additional option for the Tigers on Sunday against Cleveland, originally slated to be a bullpen game.

The Lakeland, FL native has enjoyed an 8-3 record with a 3.63 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with Toledo this season.

