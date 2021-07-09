Detroit Tigers have ties to two players as 2021 MLB Draft approaches

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers have selected the 1st, 5th and 1st overall Draft Picks the past three annual MLB Drafts, and they’ll once again be holding a top selection when it comes their turn over the weekend.

Don’t be surprised to see one of Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter or prep shortstop Brady House end up wearing the Old English D.

The Tigers have already been linked to Leiter, who sported a 2.08 ERA and a 0.837 WHIP this year with Vanderbilt.

“Detroit is not shy in saying they really like power arms and good performance in SEC competition, and Jack Leiter is right in the middle of that,” ESPN’s MLB Draft analyst Kiley McDaniel said. “He’s the best performer with the most tools and the most pedigree in the SEC, so he is their type to a T.”

Meanwhile, House was described as “A more athletic [and right-handed hitting] version of Joey Gallo,” and a recent ESPN mock draft predicts him to land with the Motor City.

Who will Al Avila announce as the next addition to the rebuild? We find out this weekend, as the Draft kicks off on July 11.