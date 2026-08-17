One Brutal Stat Explains the Detroit Tigers’ Most Frustrating Problem

On the surface, the Detroit Tigers have an offense capable of getting them into October.

Dig a little deeper, though, and there is a problem that has followed this team for most of the season.

When the game gets tight, Detroit’s offense too often disappears.

That flaw was exposed again during a brutal weekend against the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers entered the series with a chance to make a serious move in the American League Central. Instead, Chicago swept all three games at Comerica Park, dropping Detroit to 60-64 and pushing the Tigers 5½ games behind the division leaders.

The bullpen certainly deserves its share of the blame.

But Detroit’s inability to consistently manufacture offense when games are hanging in the balance has become much harder to ignore.

The Tigers Are Hitting Until They Absolutely Need a Hit

Here’s what makes the problem so frustrating.

Detroit has actually been a dangerous offensive team since the All-Star break.

A recent Tigers On SI breakdown noted that Detroit owns a 119 wRC+ in the second half. The Tigers have also produced a .442 expected slugging percentage and a 7.2 percent barrel rate during that stretch.

Those are not numbers belonging to a dead offense.

Then the game gets close.

According to Baseball-Reference data cited in the report, Detroit owns a 79 sOPS+ in “Late & Close” situations, putting the Tigers among baseball’s worst teams when the score is tight in the later innings. Detroit also has the fifth-highest strikeout rate and sixth-lowest home run rate per plate appearance in those situations.

That is a massive problem for a team trying to survive a crowded playoff race.

The One-Run Record Tells the Story

If you want one statistic that explains why Detroit has spent so much of 2026 fighting uphill, start here:

The Tigers are 12-21 in one-run games.

Chicago, meanwhile, is 21-19.

That’s a nine-win difference in one-run victories between the Tigers and the team they are chasing in the AL Central.

Not every one-run loss can be pinned on the offense. Bullpens blow leads. Defenses make mistakes. Managers make decisions that backfire.

But 33 one-run games are no longer a tiny sample.

At some point, a pattern becomes an identity.

Detroit has spent too many nights waiting for somebody to deliver the hit that never comes.

Saturday Was the Perfect Example

The Tigers’ 4-3 loss to Chicago on Saturday might have been the cleanest illustration yet.

Detroit scored three runs through the first five innings.

Then nothing.

From the sixth through the ninth inning, the Tigers failed to score and had only one plate appearance with a runner already on base. Gleyber Torres opened the eighth with a single, only for Colt Keith to immediately ground into a double play.

Detroit’s win probability dropped from 40.2 percent to 19.5 percent on that sequence alone.

A.J. Hinch has already tried moving pieces around. We previously detailed how Hinch shook up the Tigers lineup before Saturday’s critical matchup.

There are only so many combinations a manager can try.

Eventually, the hitters have to hit.

Some of Detroit’s Biggest Bats Are Part of the Problem

The individual numbers make the issue even more glaring.

Spencer Torkelson has been terrific in Late & Close situations, posting a 163 sOPS+. Hao-Yu Lee sits at 143, while Dillon Dingler is at 142. Zach McKinstry has also reached base at a .385 clip.

After that, things get ugly.

Kevin McGonigle, who has been Detroit’s best hitter for much of his rookie season, has a .226/.368/.290 slash line across 76 Late & Close plate appearances.

Kerry Carpenter has hit just .143 in those situations, with eight strikeouts and four hits.

Keith has been the most extreme example, producing a 6 sOPS+ with one RBI in 40 plate appearances.

That does not mean those hitters suddenly lack talent.

It does mean Detroit needs considerably more from the middle of its lineup when opposing teams start rolling out their best relievers.

Sunday Offered Another Painful Reminder

Detroit built a 4-1 lead Sunday and still had opportunities after Chicago rallied.

Dingler doubled home Torres in the seventh to cut the White Sox lead to 6-5.

Then Detroit stranded him.

The Tigers later put another runner aboard in the eighth but failed to score before quietly going down in the ninth. A Bless You Boys recap noted that Detroit produced just one run after Chicago began its comeback despite several well-struck balls late in the game.

The result was another close loss.

Another opportunity gone.

And another game that made the Tigers’ margin for error smaller.

This Problem Could Decide Detroit’s Season

Detroit still has enough time to remain relevant in the playoff race.

It does not have enough time to keep wasting winnable games.

The Tigers now head into a dangerous road series against Pittsburgh, something we warned about entering Sunday. The Pirates are not a powerhouse, but Detroit’s formula becomes shaky anytime it needs late offense against quality pitching.

That becomes especially concerning with Paul Skenes waiting later in the series.

Playoff baseball is built around close games.

Late-inning relievers get nastier. Scoring opportunities become scarcer. One mistake, one walk, one productive out or one two-out single can decide whether you’re playing tomorrow or going home.

If Detroit cannot consistently produce in those moments now, expecting the problem to magically disappear in October is a dangerous bet.

Bottom Line

The Tigers do not have a bad offense.

That’s what makes this so maddening.

For long stretches, Detroit can score with anybody. But when games tighten up and every plate appearance starts carrying extra weight, the offense has too often stopped producing.

A 12-21 record in one-run games is not just bad luck anymore.

Neither is a 79 sOPS+ in Late & Close situations.

The Tigers have spent much of the season proving they are talented enough to stay in the playoff conversation.

Now comes the harder part.

They have to prove they can finish games.