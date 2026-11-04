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Detroit Tigers Hire New Coach for 2027

Detroit Tigers Kyle Hudson
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The Detroit Tigers have reportedly made another significant addition to manager A.J. Hinch’s coaching staff ahead of the 2027 season.

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According to reports confirmed Tuesday evening, Detroit has hired Kyle Hudson as its new first base coach, replacing Anthony Sanders, who will not return next season.

The hiring represents another step in the organization’s offseason coaching overhaul following a disappointing 76-86 campaign.

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Who Is New Tigers First Base Coach Kyle Hudson?

Hudson previously served as the Boston Red Sox’s third base coach and outfield instructor under former manager Alex Cora. He was dismissed in April as part of a major shakeup of Boston’s coaching staff.

The 39-year-old brings experience working with Major League outfielders and helping players improve their defensive skills.

His background could prove valuable for a young Tigers roster featuring athletic players such as Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle, particularly as Detroit looks to improve its baserunning and overall execution.

Tigers Continue Overhauling Coaching Staff

Hudson will replace Sanders, who spent just one season with Detroit after previously coaching for the Baltimore Orioles.

As we previously reported when the Tigers parted ways with Sanders and assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves, the organization began making changes shortly after missing the postseason.

The Tigers finished 2026 with just 58 stolen bases, the second-fewest in Major League Baseball, and ranked tied for 22nd in Statcast’s baserunning runs metric.

Those struggles help explain why Detroit could be looking for a fresh approach on the bases.

As we previously examined when discussing Hinch’s potential offensive changes, the Tigers have an opportunity to become more aggressive as their younger players take on larger roles.

Hudson’s experience developing outfielders could also provide additional value beyond his responsibilities at first base.

That April shakeup in Boston opened the door for Hudson to pursue another opportunity, and Detroit has reportedly decided he is the right fit.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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