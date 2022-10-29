Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers hire Mark Conner as their new amateur scouting director

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers have hired Mark Connor as their new amateur scouting director. Following a trainwreck of a 2022 season, the Tigers hired Scott Harris as their new President of Baseball Operations and plenty of changes have already been made within the organization, including parting ways with David Chadd and hiring Rob Metzler as their vice president and assistant GM.

Who is Detroit Tigers’ amateur scouting director?

Detroit Tigers Mark Connor

Connor, who previously worked for the San Diego Padres, has reportedly been hired by the Tigers to be their new amateur scouting director.

Connor has worked in the Padres organization for since 2010, including serving as their scouting director from 2015-2021. Prior to the 2022 season, he was named special assistant to Padres general manager, A.J. Preller.

Featured Videos

Connor will be Metzler’s right-hand man in the Tigers’ amateur scouting department.

TAGGED: Detroit Tigers, Mark Connor
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Detroit Lions sign 2 players prior to Week 8 tilt vs. Dolphins
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Tigers Mark Connor
Detroit Tigers hire Mark Conner as their new amateur scouting director
Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions sign 2 players prior to Week 8 tilt vs. Dolphins
Detroit Lions News Detroit Lions Transactions
Michigan Football
Rich Eisen narrates Michigan football hype video for matchup vs. Michigan State
U of M
Michael Brockers Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions DL Michael Brockers sent to AFC in proposed trade
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?