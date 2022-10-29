Detroit Tigers hire Mark Conner as their new amateur scouting director

According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers have hired Mark Connor as their new amateur scouting director. Following a trainwreck of a 2022 season, the Tigers hired Scott Harris as their new President of Baseball Operations and plenty of changes have already been made within the organization, including parting ways with David Chadd and hiring Rob Metzler as their vice president and assistant GM.

Who is Detroit Tigers’ amateur scouting director?

Connor, who previously worked for the San Diego Padres, has reportedly been hired by the Tigers to be their new amateur scouting director.

Connor has worked in the Padres organization for since 2010, including serving as their scouting director from 2015-2021. Prior to the 2022 season, he was named special assistant to Padres general manager, A.J. Preller.

Connor will be Metzler’s right-hand man in the Tigers’ amateur scouting department.