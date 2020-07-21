41.2 F
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Detroit Tigers hit back-to-back-to-back home runs vs. Reds [Video]

Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers were in Cincinnati to take on the Reds in a Summer Training exhibition game and though none of it will count towards the regular season stats, it was fun to watch the Tigers hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the second inning.

Watch as JaCoby Jones, Niko Goodrum, and Jonathan Schoop take Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo deep on consecutive at-bats.

Unfortunately, when all was said and done, the Reds stormed back to win the game 9-7.

Note: If the video does not load, please click here.

