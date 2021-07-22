Detroit Tigers hit back-to-back bombs vs. Texas Rangers [Video]

The Detroit Tigers are looking to pick up a four-game sweep over the Texas Rangers and they are well on their way as they currently hold a 6-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Take a look as Zach Short gets things started by hitting the first of the back-to-back home runs.

Then, Victor Reyes decided to get in on the action!

