Detroit Tigers hit back-to-back bombs vs. Texas Rangers [Video]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are looking to pick up a four-game sweep over the Texas Rangers and they are well on their way as they currently hold a 6-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Take a look as Zach Short gets things started by hitting the first of the back-to-back home runs.

Two games, two home runs for @zshort_20! He launches the ball 379 feet to extend the @tigers lead! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/hwprAdaNeV — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 22, 2021

Then, Victor Reyes decided to get in on the action!

The offensive onslaught continues thanks to back to back homers, this one courtesy of Victor Reyes! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/2Manz15NQ6 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 22, 2021