Detroit Tigers Hit into Historically Embarrassing Triple Play [Video]





The Detroit Tigers were on the wrong end of a historic triple play against the Phillies

In a game marked by Nick Castellanos’ triumphant return to Comerica Park and an 8-1 victory for the Philadelphia Phillies over the Detroit Tigers, one of the most bizarre and historic plays of the night was a rare triple play that unfolded in the third inning.

The Detroit Tigers, already trailing, had Zach McKinstry at third and Carson Kelly at first with nobody out. Matt Vierling stepped up to the plate and hit a broken-bat liner right back at Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola. With the barrel of the bat flying past the mound, Nola managed to catch the soft liner and quickly turned to double Kelly off first base. McKinstry, thinking the ball had hit the ground, broke from third without tagging up and was almost to home plate when first baseman Bryce Harper threw across the diamond to complete the triple play at third base.

A Misread Leads to a Triple Play Against Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry, caught off guard by the play, explained his thought process. “A lot of pieces (of wood) spraying everywhere,” said McKinstry, who initially thought the ball had hit the ground before reaching Nola. “The read was, if it went to the pitcher, just see him throw it to a base. I went shuffle, shuffle and went home. I thought the ball had hit the ground.”

“I looked at Vierling and was like, ‘Was it a line drive?’ He said, yeah, and I was like oh no,” McKinstry added, clearly frustrated by the outcome.

Historical Context

According to ESPN, the last time a team hit into a 1-3-5 triple play was on July 11, 1929. Coincidentally, the team involved in that historic play was also the Detroit Tigers. Such a rare and unusual play added a unique twist to an already challenging game for Detroit.

A Bright Spot for the Phillies

For Aaron Nola and the Phillies, the triple play was a highlight in a game where everything seemed to go right. Nola, who allowed just one run over seven innings and struck out six, was able to escape a potentially big inning for the Tigers with his quick reaction and sharp fielding. This defensive gem underscored the Phillies’ dominance throughout the game.

Looking Forward

The Detroit Tigers, who have struggled to find consistency this season, will need to regroup quickly as they continue their series against the Phillies. Plays like the triple play in the third inning serve as reminders of the unpredictable nature of baseball and the importance of staying sharp and making smart decisions on the field.