Detroit Tigers hold players-only meeting after brutal loss

In what seems like a constant broken record, the Detroit Tigers were once again unable to generate any offensive attack. Their division rival Chicago White Sox had their way with Detroit this afternoon at Comerica Park, completing a three-game sweep with a 13-0 shutout victory on a 95-degree day – the highest temperature for a game in downtown Detroit in a decade.

Afterward, the team elected to not open the clubhouse to media members for some time. The team held a players-only meeting, though it wasn’t described as “heated”, but rather just discussing the state of everything.

According to Westland’s own Eric Haase, the Tigers just simply need to “play better”.

The Tigers held a players-only meeting following today’s brutal setback

“We just need to play better,” Haase explained. “Nobody likes going out there and getting your ass handed to you every night. We feel like we’re a better team than that.”

“It’s obviously frustrating the first couple times, playing the way we’ve been playing,” he continued. “Nobody likes it. It’s very old and we want to change that. Getting in the weeds with the negative stuff isn’t going to be a good path going forward. Hopefully, we aired it out.”

Meanwhile, it was high-priced free-agent signing Javier Baez once again hearing the frustration from the fans in attendance in the form of booing.

“The weather today was really hot and fans came to see us and they’re frustrated,” he said. “We understand. Trust me, we’re frustrated in the dugout.”

“If people want to let us know how they feel, great,” he continued. “I can’t control that. Obviously, we’re losing a lot of games and it’s frustrating for (fans).”

The Tigers will now look to get back on track when they begin a four-game series with the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

