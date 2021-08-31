Detroit Tigers honor Little League World Series champions Taylor North at Comerica Park

Michigan’s own Taylor North brought the state its first Little League World Series title since 1959, a tremendous achievement. And they’re getting recognition tonight from the team that they’re surely hoping to suit up for one day.

The Detroit Tigers honored the squad prior to tonight’s game against Oakland at Comerica Park, presenting each player with their own jersey:

Bally Sports Detroit host Johnny Kane also caught up with the team, talking about their accomplishment and the whirlwind of emotions that has come along with it:

