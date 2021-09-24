Detroit Tigers honor Miguel Cabrera at Comerica Park [VIDEO]

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to blast 500 home runs last month, accomplishing the feat against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tonight, the Tigers honored their future Hall of Famer with a special ceremony and video tribute prior to tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals:

