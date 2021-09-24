Detroit Tigers honor Miguel Cabrera at Comerica Park [VIDEO]

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to blast 500 home runs last month, accomplishing the feat against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tonight, the Tigers honored their future Hall of Famer with a special ceremony and video tribute prior to tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals:

Tigers radio play-by-play Dan Dickerson introduced the many dignitaries who are at Comerica Park to celebrate @MiguelCabrera, including the man himself #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/YGb0OrlM2O — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 24, 2021

GM Al Avila, who was part of the team that discovered @MiguelCabrera, and former manager Jim Leyland, speak as the @tigers celebrate Cabrera's many accomplishments, including his recent 500th career home run. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/8UsN3SU2Ks — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 24, 2021