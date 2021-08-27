Detroit Tigers honor Miguel Cabrera while his family updates milestone tracker [VIDEO]

History was made on Sunday afternoon, as Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to blast 500 career home runs.

Tonight marks the first home game back at Comerica Park for Detroit since Cabrera achieved the milestone, and during the 1st inning, the team honored their future Hall of Famer with a special video highlight tribute. Additionally, Cabrera’s family updated the milestone tracker atop the brick wall in left field near the statues of other Tigers greats:

History was made on Sunday afternoon. Take a look as the @tigers honor Miguel Cabrera for his monumental achievement. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/WVBKLqm9os — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 27, 2021