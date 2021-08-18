Detroit Tigers honor the late Jamie Samuelsen prior to game vs. Angels

The metro-Detroit community lost a beloved figure just over one year ago, as 97.1 The Ticket on-air host Jamie Samuelsen succumbed to colon cancer at only 48 years of age in August of 2020.

Samuelsen had worked in Detroit sports radio since 1990, and also wrote for The Detroit Free Press. In a special tribute, 97.1 The Ticket renamed their studio in Samuelsen’s honor.

Prior to tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, the Tigers honored the life of Samuelsen as his family threw out the ceremonial first pitch:

The @Tigers were proud to honor the memory of the late Jamie Samuelsen prior to tonight's game, when his family threw out a ceremonial first pitch. If you doctor recommends it, please remember to get a colonoscopy. pic.twitter.com/mJv0dlKz3a — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 17, 2021

What a family 👊 What strength 👊 What a legacy! The Tigers celebrated Jamie Samuelsen Night at Comerica Park. Get a colonoscopy. It's an easy process that can help save a life. pic.twitter.com/LMYTky2O77 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 17, 2021

During tonight’s game, the Tigers are also raising awareness of the disease by donating $5 to each ticket sold in Section 114 at Comerica Park for a free colon cancer screening.