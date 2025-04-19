Detroit Tigers Are Off To One Of Their Hottest Starts in 40 Years

The Tigers are turning heads with a hot start to the 2025 season. Here's what stands out after 20 games — and why fans should be paying attention.

They say you can’t win a division in April, but you can sure lose one — and right now, the Detroit Tigers are doing the opposite.

After a convincing 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, the Tigers improved to 12-8, putting them firmly in first place in the American League Central. That’s not just a hot start — it’s historically solid.

According to Tigers PR, this is tied for the third-best 20-game start by any Detroit squad in the past 40 years. The only seasons that topped it? 2015 (14-6) and 1993 (13-7).

Detroit Tigers 2025 season start

What’s Working for Detroit?

Detroit’s strong start isn’t just about wins — it’s about how they’re getting them. The rotation has been efficient, the bullpen has held its own, and the bats are finally showing some pop. You’re seeing timely hits, solid defense, and a group that genuinely seems to believe in itself.

Add in a renewed swagger and some new uniforms that have fans buzzing, and things feel… different.

It’s Still Early, But…

Yes, there’s a long way to go. No one’s throwing a parade in April. But for a team that’s spent recent years rebuilding and retooling, this start feels like a step in the right direction.

If you haven’t been paying attention to the Detroit Tigers, now might be the time to start. This group isn’t just here to play — they’re here to compete.

And for the first time in a while, it’s working.

