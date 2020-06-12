41.2 F
Detroit Tigers included on ‘6 teams that crushed this year’s Draft’ list

By Arnold Powell

The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft is in the books and the Detroit Tigers walked away with what looks to be a very solid haul of hitters.

In fact, the Tigers used all six of their picks to select position players (5 from college, 1 from high school), which is exactly what they need more of in their farm system.

As the draft played out, plenty of local writers (and fans) agreed that the Tigers were killing it.

One national writer who agrees with that sentiment is MLB.com writer Jim Callis.

On Friday, Callis published a piece titled, “6 teams that crushed this year’s Draft” and the Detroit Tigers just so happened to top the list.

Here is what Callis had to say about the Tigers draft haul.

Detroit kicked things off by taking a transcendent offensive player in Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson and will try to extract more defensive value out of him by giving him a chance at third base. Then the Tigers grabbed four more college bats in Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler (second round), whose arm strength and athleticism stand out; a pair of steady offensive performers in Louisiana State outfielder Danny Cabrera (supplemental second) and Rice shortstop Trei Cruz (third); and Arizona State third baseman Gage Workman (fourth), a switch-hitter with raw power who’s also a gifted defender perhaps capable of shifting to shortstop. They wrapped up their effort with Mississippi high school third baseman/right-hander Colt Keith (fifth), who has a chance to hit for power and average and also features a pair of promising pitches in an 89-93 mph fastball and an upper-70s curveball.

Nation, the future is bright!

BONUS CONTENT:

Detroit Tigers 2020 Draft: Grading every pick

