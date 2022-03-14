Detroit Tigers INF Jonathan Schoop lays out goals for 2022

The Detroit Tigers decided against dealing infielder Jonathan Schoop at last season’s MLB Trade Deadline, extending their relationship with him to 2023 with a two-year pact.

He’s arrived along with the rest of his teammates in Lakeland, FL for Spring Training, and fans will certainly like what he had to say when it comes to goals for the upcoming season.

“We’re trying to go to the playoffs and win baseball games,” Schoop said. “I’m very excited for this season and trying to win as many more games as possible. Last year, I feel like we did good. We got more things to prove. I feel ready for this season to help our team make the playoffs.”

“It’s all about winning, so whatever I can do to help my team win, I’m ready,” Schoop continued when talking about what position he’ll play. “If I have to play first more, I’ll do it. If I have to play second, I’ll do it. I just want to win games, be out there and play every day. That’s it.”

Of course, the Tigers have brought aboard additional help during the offseason with the arrival of shortstop Javier Báez, whom Schoop has played with before.

“He’s a really good baseball player,” Schoop said. “I played with him in the (Arizona) Fall League (in 2012), so we know each other already. We played on the same team. I’ve played against him a lot. Everybody sees what he can do, and everybody knows what he can bring to the future. He brings a lot to this team.”

Of course, someone who will be attempting to earn their spot on the team in 2022 is top prospect Spencer Torkelson.

“Everybody wants him on the team,” Schoop said. “He’s going to help us a lot. He’s a good bat in the lineup, so Torkelson, I hope he can make the team.”

Last season with the Tigers, Schoop blasted 22 home runs along with averaging .278 at the plate with 37 walks and 133 strikeouts.

– – Quotes via The Detroit Free Press Link – –