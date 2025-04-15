Detroit Tigers Injury Update: Pitchers Progressing, Outfielders Ramping Up

The Tigers shared new updates on several injured players, including bullpen sessions for Cobb and Gipson-Long and return-to-play progress for outfielders like Meadows and Vierling.

The Detroit Tigers provided a fresh injury update ahead of their mid-April slate, and there’s good news on several fronts as a number of key names continue progressing through their respective rehabs.

Alex Cobb, Sawyer Gipson-Long, and Ty Madden are each scheduled to throw bullpen sessions tomorrow, signaling positive steps in their recovery from various hip and shoulder issues. For a team managing multiple pitching injuries, getting arms back on the mound—even in limited action—is a big win.

Detroit Tigers Injury Update

Alex Lange and Wenceel Perez are both completing daily rehab, while Jose Urquidy is ramping up his throwing program, playing catch at 120 feet three times this week as he works his way back from UCL surgery.

In the outfield, the Tigers are cautiously optimistic. Parker Meadows (right upper arm inflammation) and Manuel Margot (left knee inflammation) are taking part in hitting, defensive drills, and daily throwing. Meanwhile, Matt Vierling has resumed batting practice and defensive work as he works through a return-to-throwing program.

Jake Rogers is also continuing his rehab from a left oblique strain and is inching closer to a potential return.

The Bottom Line

With several Tigers nearing key milestones, the injury report feels more like a progress list than a setback log. It’s still early, but if Detroit can keep trending upward health-wise, reinforcements may be on the way just as the season heats up.

