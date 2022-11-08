Detroit Tigers interested in signing Willson Contreras 2022

Detroit Tigers News

What the 2022 season was supposed to be and what the 2022 season actually ended up being for the Detroit Tigers are two very different things. Heading into the season, many believed the Tigers would take a big step forward, and some even thought they could make a run at the Major League Baseball Playoffs if everything went right. Unfortunately, very little went right and the Tigers ended up moving on from Al Avila before the season concluded. They have since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations, and there is no doubt about it that he is looking to make some changes to the roster. According to reports, Harris is interested in Willson Contreras.

What would Willson Contreras bring to the Detroit Tigers?

Jon Morosi is reporting that the Detroit Tigers are looking into free-agent catchers, and they are interested in Willson Contreras.

Contreras, who is 30, is coming off an All-Star season with the Chicago Cubs. During the 2022 season, he batted .243 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 113 games.

Contreras will without a doubt be the most sought-after catcher in free agency, and he would be a solid addition for the Tigers if they are able to land him.

Should the Tigers sign Willson Contreras?

If the Tigers are really interested in Contreras, and I do not see any reason to doubt Morosi’s report, and Contreras has an interest in reuniting with his pal Javier Baez, then a deal has to be done.

The only thing that could throw a wrench in a deal getting done would be if Contreras demands too much money or too many years in his next contract.

I think a 4-year, $84 million deal would be fair.

