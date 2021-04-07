Detroit Tigers’ Jack Morris tosses no-hitter vs. White Sox [Video]

On April 7th, 1984, Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Morris was a bit wild but he tossed a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox.

In the game, Morris walked six White Sox’ batters but did not give up a single hit while striking out eight as the Tigers won 4-0. The win was the Tigers’ fourth-straight to start off the memorable 1984 campaign.

Here is Morris’ no-hitter as called by the great Ernie Harwell on the radio side of things.

Here is the full game if you have some time on your hands.

 

 

