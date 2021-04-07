Detroit Tigers’ Jack Morris tosses no-hitter vs. White Sox [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On April 7th, 1984, Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Morris was a bit wild but he tossed a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox.

In the game, Morris walked six White Sox’ batters but did not give up a single hit while striking out eight as the Tigers won 4-0. The win was the Tigers’ fourth-straight to start off the memorable 1984 campaign.

"Got him swinging and he has his no-hitter!" Jack Morris made history #OTD in 1984. pic.twitter.com/sJFuledC9i — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 8, 2021

Here is Morris’ no-hitter as called by the great Ernie Harwell on the radio side of things.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="1984 Jack Morris No Hitter called by Ernie Harwell" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eR6-__okGQU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Here is the full game if you have some time on your hands.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="1984 04 07 NBC GOW Tigers at White Sox Morris no hitter" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZUdNgOLhGJo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>