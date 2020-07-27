Detroit Tigers OF Jacoby Jones launches 3-run home run (VIDEO)

It’s safe to say that Detroit Tigers infielder Jacoby Jones is off to quite the start for the 2020 campaign.

He launched his second home run of the season, a 3-run shot to left field in the bottom of the 2nd inning of tonight’s home opener against the Kansas City Royals:





The bomb gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead.

BONUS CONTENT: THE DETROIT TIGERS “FEAR” THE MIAMI MARLINS COVID-19 OUTBREAK

The Miami Marlins were forced to postpone their home opener after 14 of their players tested positive for COVID-19, which naturally had everyone in baseball holding their breath – the Detroit Tigers included.

Infielder Jordy Mercer spoke at length about the situation and how the team is handling the news, but doesn’t think that it’s time to think about potentially cancelling the season that just got underway last week.

“I think us players knew or maybe had an idea something like this could happen,” Mercer said before Monday’s game. “It can spread like wildfire. I think you’re blind if you’re saying this wasn’t going to happen.

“MLB’s put in a good safety protocol, but it’s not just us. It’s everybody else — the clubhouse staff, flight attendants, pilots, media, everybody. We’re all human. We’re all making the sacrifice to play this game that we love, and we’re just trying to stay as safe as possible.”

Before being cleared to return to Summer Training Camp on July 20, Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris had tested positive for the virus. And like Norris, any player that tests positive will have to test negative twice before being allowed to return.

Manager Ron Gardenhire, who was admittedly nervous after an opponent on the Cincinnati Reds tested positive this weekend, hopes that all players follow the safety protocols put in place in order to avoid an outbreak.