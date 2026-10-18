The Detroit Tigers have some important decisions to make this offseason, and one of the most intriguing possibilities involves New York Yankees All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. The 28-year-old second baseman is approaching free agency following a disappointing season in the Bronx, creating a potential opportunity for Detroit to add an explosive player whose value may have taken a hit.

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Chisholm is coming off a 2026 campaign in which he batted just .231 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs, numbers that fell well short of expectations following his 30-home run, 30-stolen-base season in 2025. However, he still swiped 41 bases and delivered 3.5 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs, making him an interesting bounce-back candidate for teams seeking athleticism and offensive upside.

And here’s where things get interesting for Detroit. With Gleyber Torres entering free agency and the Tigers looking to reshape an offense that struggled throughout 2026, Chisholm could represent an aggressive alternative to simply running things back.

Oct 5, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Sense for the Detroit Tigers

According to a recent breakdown of Chisholm’s free-agent outlook, Detroit is among the potential destinations worth considering this winter. The Tigers have an opening at second base, and Chisholm’s combination of speed, defensive versatility, and power could address several weaknesses.

Detroit’s offense lacked consistency during its disappointing 76-86 season, and the organization needs more than just another veteran capable of getting on base. The Tigers need players who can put pressure on opposing defenses, create scoring opportunities, and contribute in multiple ways.

That’s where Chisholm could be particularly valuable.

His 41 stolen bases in 2026 would bring a different dynamic to Detroit’s lineup, giving manager A.J. Hinch another weapon on the bases. Chisholm also offers legitimate home-run potential, having demonstrated his ability to reach 30 homers during the previous season.

Hao-Yu Lee Gives Detroit an Internal Option

Of course, the Tigers have internal options, including Hao-Yu Lee, who has already shown he can contribute at the major-league level. As we previously examined, Lee’s versatility could allow Detroit to use him at third base while addressing second base through another avenue.

The Yankees’ Decision Could Create an Opportunity

Chisholm’s future in New York remains uncertain following the Yankees’ postseason elimination, a three-game division series sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays that ended on Oct. 7. While he has expressed interest in returning, the organization could decide to move in another direction at second base.

Anthony Volpe started at second base in place of Chisholm in that Game 3 loss. If New York goes another way this winter, Detroit becomes one of the clubs with both an opening and a reason to look.