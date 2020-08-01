Detroit Tigers in jeopardy of having series postponed

I was really hoping I would not have to write this article at all this season but, to be honest, I knew it was just a matter of time.

After the Detroit Tigers wrap up their series against the Cincinnati Reds, they will welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Comerica Park for a two-game set, before heading to St. Louis for two more games.

But some (or all) of those games could end up being postponed as multiple sources are saying the Cardinals have had multiple members of their organization (not all players) test positive for COVID-19.

There have not been any official reports from either the Cardinals or Major League Baseball as of now but this is certainly something to pay close attention to.