The Detroit Tigers have a bullpen problem that absolutely must be addressed before the 2027 season, and one potential solution is currently pitching on baseball’s biggest stage. JoJo Romero, a veteran left-handed reliever for the Milwaukee Brewers, has emerged as an intriguing free-agent possibility for a Detroit team desperate to stop giving away late-inning leads.

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Romero, who is preparing to become a free agent after the World Series, offers exactly the kind of experience and versatility that president of baseball operations Scott Harris should be looking for. Better yet, his projected contract would not require the Tigers to spend the kind of money typically associated with an established All-Star closer.

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) reacts during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

JoJo Romero Emerging as Potential Tigers Bullpen Target

A recent examination of three potential Detroit free-agent additions identified Romero as a realistic option for the Tigers. The 30-year-old left-hander is completing his seventh major-league season and has developed a reputation as a dependable option capable of handling important relief innings.

Romero split the 2026 regular season between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, finishing with some respectable numbers.

JoJo Romero’s 2026 regular-season statistics:

Appearances: 55

55 Record: 3-3

3-3 ERA: 3.36

3.36 Innings pitched: 56.1

56.1 Strikeouts: 54

54 WHIP: 1.22

Those numbers may not scream superstar, but they represent the kind of steady production Detroit desperately lacked during the 2026 season. Romero has also posted a 3.51 career ERA across 252 major-league appearances, providing a reasonably established track record rather than one impressive season.

The veteran has performed even better during Milwaukee’s postseason run, recording a 1.69 ERA with nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings entering Saturday’s World Series game. That includes two scoreless innings in the Brewers’ pennant-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, further demonstrating his ability to contribute when the pressure increases.

Detroit Tigers Cannot Afford Another Bullpen Disaster

The Tigers finished the 2026 season with a disappointing 76-86 record despite outscoring their opponents by 71 runs. A major reason for that disconnect was an unreliable bullpen that routinely struggled to protect leads.

As we previously reported, Detroit finished the season with 32 blown saves, the second-most in Major League Baseball. The Tigers also converted only 32 save opportunities, meaning their bullpen had as many blown saves as successful ones.

That is simply not a formula for winning baseball, especially for a team trying to return to postseason contention. Harris cannot afford to enter another season hoping the same group suddenly becomes more reliable without making meaningful improvements.

Romero would not necessarily solve the closer situation by himself, but he could provide stability in the seventh and eighth innings. Adding another trustworthy arm would also allow manager A.J. Hinch to avoid relying on the same struggling relievers whenever a game becomes close.

What Would It Cost the Tigers to Sign JoJo Romero?

One of the most attractive aspects of potentially signing Romero is his projected contract. According to his estimated free-agent market value, the veteran could command a deal worth approximately four years and $26.7 million, or roughly $6.7 million annually.

That would represent a manageable investment for a Tigers organization with several major financial decisions approaching. Detroit could theoretically improve its bullpen without committing the type of salary typically required to acquire one of the market’s most expensive closers.

Of course, there is always risk involved with handing a multi-year agreement to a relief pitcher. Bullpen performance can change dramatically from one season to the next, and Romero’s 2026 campaign was interrupted by an appendectomy that kept him sidelined for several weeks.

The Tigers must also determine whether Romero’s recent postseason performance will increase his asking price. A strong finish on baseball’s biggest stage could attract additional suitors, potentially forcing Detroit to pay more than the current projection.

Kenley Jansen Decision Could Open Door for Romero

Detroit’s upcoming decision involving Kenley Jansen could help determine how aggressively Harris pursues outside bullpen help. The veteran closer has a $12 million club option for 2027, along with a $2 million buyout, leaving the Tigers with an important financial choice once the World Series concludes.

As we previously reported, Detroit has already been identified as a potential fit for established relievers such as David Bednar and Pete Fairbanks. Those pitchers offer more traditional closing experience, but Romero would give Harris another way to improve the bullpen without necessarily spending heavily on a single ninth-inning specialist.

Declining Jansen’s option would save Detroit $10 million compared with exercising it, even after accounting for the buyout. That savings alone could potentially cover Romero’s projected annual salary while leaving additional money available for other roster needs.

There is also the possibility that Detroit pursues more than one reliever this offseason. After watching the bullpen waste so many opportunities in 2026, Harris should recognize that adding one pitcher probably will not be enough to solve the entire problem.

Would JoJo Romero Be the Right Fit for Detroit?

Romero checks several boxes for a Tigers team trying to become more dependable late in games. He throws left-handed, has extensive major-league experience, and has demonstrated an ability to perform during Milwaukee’s postseason run.

His presence could also help Hinch manage difficult matchups without asking every reliever to pitch outside his preferred role. With Tyler Holton and other internal options already in the organization, Romero could give Detroit additional flexibility rather than forcing one pitcher to carry the entire late-inning workload.

However, the Tigers should not confuse adding a dependable setup man with acquiring a proven closer. Romero recorded no saves during the 2026 regular season, and his value would primarily come from strengthening the innings leading up to the ninth.

There is also no verified report that Detroit has contacted Romero or his representatives, and the proposed fit remains offseason speculation. Nevertheless, given the Tigers’ desperate need for bullpen improvement and Romero’s expected availability, he is a player Harris should seriously evaluate.

The Tigers do not necessarily need to spend a fortune to dramatically improve their bullpen in 2027. They need to find pitchers capable of consistently recording important outs, and Romero could be one of the more realistic solutions available this winter.