Detroit Tigers' Jorge Bonifacio hits a bomb literally out of the park (VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Lions News

Report: 6 teams interested in Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow

When the free agency period begins, one of the best interior offensive linemen who will almost certainly be available...
Detroit Red Wings News

Opinion: Red Wings will be a playoff team in 2022-23, but not before

Let's face facts. This season has been nothing short of completely atrocious for the Red Wings. As of this...
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Red Wings, NHL to begin closing locker rooms to media members

The NHL is now taking further steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. They'll now be...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

When they say “he hit it out of the park”, that statement is rarely meant to be taken literally. But in Jorge Bonifacio‘s case, they’d be right.

The Detroit Tigers outfielder literally hit the ball out of the park yesterday against the Minnesota Twins:

Bonifacio spent the first portion of his career with the Kansas City Royals organization before being signed to a minor league deal by Detroit this past December.

