Detroit Tigers’ Jorge Bonifacio hits a bomb literally out of the park (VIDEO)

When they say “he hit it out of the park”, that statement is rarely meant to be taken literally. But in Jorge Bonifacio‘s case, they’d be right.

The Detroit Tigers outfielder literally hit the ball out of the park yesterday against the Minnesota Twins:

Jorge Bonifacio hit a home run and it 𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 left the ballpark.@Elboni4 | #MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/NIiWPToJKf — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 7, 2020

Bonifacio spent the first portion of his career with the Kansas City Royals organization before being signed to a minor league deal by Detroit this past December.