The Detroit Tigers are approaching one of their most important decisions of the offseason, and it involves a future Hall of Fame closer who is just two saves away from making history.

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With the World Series in the books, president of baseball operations Scott Harris must decide whether to exercise Kenley Jansen’s $12 million club option for the 2027 season or pay a $2 million buyout.

The deadline arrives five days after the World Series, giving Detroit little time to determine whether the 39-year-old closer deserves another season in the Motor City.

And considering what happened to the Tigers’ bullpen in 2026, this decision could help determine the direction of the entire offseason.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kenley Jansen’s $12 Million Option Presents Difficult Choice

On the surface, Jansen’s numbers weren’t terrible.

The veteran right-hander finished the season with 22 saves and a 3.20 ERA, numbers that might ordinarily make a $12 million commitment fairly reasonable.

But the story changes when examining how those numbers were accumulated.

Jansen blew six save opportunities, issued 23 walks in 45 innings, and surrendered seven home runs. Four of those homers were walk-off shots, turning potential Tigers victories into crushing defeats.

Detroit also lost an alarming 18 games in which it held a lead after the sixth inning, a statistic that illustrates just how damaging the bullpen’s struggles became.

As we previously examined in our closer-contract coverage, Jansen has made it clear that he would like Detroit to exercise his option.

There’s also a significant personal milestone at stake.

Jansen currently has 498 career saves, leaving him just two away from becoming the third pitcher in MLB history to reach 500, joining Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman.

That’s an incredible accomplishment, but Harris cannot make a $12 million decision simply to help a player reach a milestone.

Scott Harris Acknowledges Complicated Jansen Situation

Harris offered an interesting perspective when discussing Jansen’s performance after the season.

The Tigers expected their veteran closer to be at his best in the biggest moments, and Harris said they found the opposite. “If you look at his leverage splits, he’s actually the exact opposite,” Harris said. “He was really good in low and medium leverage, and struggled in high leverage.”

Rather than placing all the blame on his closer, Harris pointed to how frequently Detroit put Jansen into difficult late-game situations without enough breathing room.

The Tigers’ president of baseball operations acknowledged that Jansen exceeded some of the team’s original performance projections, even though the overall results were frustrating.

And there is a legitimate argument for bringing him back.

After returning from a pelvic injury, Jansen posted a 2.40 ERA from June onward, allowing only 15 hits in 30 innings while striking out 32.

Those numbers suggest he still has something left in the tank.

But the Tigers must determine whether those stretches of effectiveness outweigh the blown saves, declining command, and growing risk associated with an aging reliever.

What Happens If Tigers Decline Kenley Jansen’s Option?

Here’s where things become especially interesting.

Declining Jansen’s option would give Detroit $10 million in additional payroll flexibility compared with keeping him, after accounting for the guaranteed $2 million buyout.

That money could help Harris pursue a different closer or multiple bullpen upgrades.

Detroit has already been identified as a potential landing spot for established late-inning arms, and the organization also has younger pitchers who could eventually handle more responsibility.

As we previously reported while examining Detroit’s bullpen problems, the Tigers finished 2026 with 32 blown saves, the second-most in Major League Baseball.

Detroit’s Bullpen Problem Runs Deeper Than Jansen

Simply replacing Jansen wouldn’t solve everything.

Will Vest is recovering from surgery, Tyler Holton could be asked to handle a different role, and young left-hander Drew Sommers remains an intriguing but unproven late-inning option.

The Tigers also have a separate $10 million club option on Drew Anderson, meaning Harris could commit $22 million to two pitchers before making another significant offseason acquisition.

For a team coming off a disappointing 76-86 season, those are decisions that deserve careful consideration.

Detroit has enough talent to believe 2027 could be different, but that won’t happen unless the front office addresses the problems that repeatedly cost the team victories.

Keeping Jansen would provide experience and a familiar ninth-inning option. Moving on would create flexibility and force Detroit to find a different answer.

Either way, Harris’ decision will reveal plenty about how aggressively the Tigers intend to fix their biggest weakness.

And with the deadline approaching, Detroit fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn which direction he’s taking.